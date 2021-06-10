TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 318,921 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of TC Energy worth $33,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,248 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,851,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

NYSE TRP traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 69,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,065. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.