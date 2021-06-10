Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.50 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TH. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities raised shares of Target Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TH traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.01. 2,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,105. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $405.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

