Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 131,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,929,996 shares.The stock last traded at $48.07 and had previously closed at $47.34.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,057,000 after buying an additional 246,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 215,872 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

