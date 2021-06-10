TAP Consulting LLC Sells 233 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKE. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JKE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.33. 39,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.68. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

