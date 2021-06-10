TAP Consulting LLC Purchases New Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 77,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,000. DraftKings accounts for 1.5% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 482.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 283,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,625,383. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,491,459.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,582,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock valued at $55,521,269 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

