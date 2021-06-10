TAP Consulting LLC Has $989,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 62.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,293,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after purchasing an additional 89,221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,654,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,307,000.

VHT stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.36. 793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,165. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.00. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

