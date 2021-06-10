TAP Consulting LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.26. The stock had a trading volume of 41,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,555. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.73. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

