TAP Consulting LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,481 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.85. 201,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,417,119. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

