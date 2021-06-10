Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 110,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth $11,752,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth $424,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 86,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 34,436 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 19,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.03.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.