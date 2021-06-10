Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.84. 4,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 218,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TALS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Talaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

