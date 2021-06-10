T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) CEO William J. Stromberg Sells 7,000 Shares

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $194.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.13 and a twelve month high of $196.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

