Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,254 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PACW. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PACW opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PACW. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.