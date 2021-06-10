Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 107 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 57.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHH stock opened at $121.51 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $657,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,670.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

