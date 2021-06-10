Synovus Financial Corp Has $904,000 Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $66.38 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BERY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

