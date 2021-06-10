Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.09 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.