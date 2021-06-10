Synovus Financial Corp Buys 367 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Snap-on by 13.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Snap-on by 42.4% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,294,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Snap-on by 54.4% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Snap-on by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $244.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.10 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

