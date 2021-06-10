Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,975 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 803.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

NYSE CTVA opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.