Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 190.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $56.92 on Thursday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

