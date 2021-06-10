Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 14,791 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,791 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

