Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director Sells $95,734.80 in Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $95,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 89 shares of Syneos Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $7,212.56.

SYNH stock opened at $83.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.95. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $90.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SYNH. Mizuho upped their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

