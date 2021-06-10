Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.88 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.30.

Shares of SNCR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.19. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. Analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,588 shares of company stock worth $71,283 over the last ninety days. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

