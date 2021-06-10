Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYIEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,841. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.52. Symrise has a twelve month low of $26.62 and a twelve month high of $35.42.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.