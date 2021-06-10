Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,476,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,234 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Sykes Enterprises worth $285,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,824.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 12,500 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,388 shares of company stock valued at $993,737. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

