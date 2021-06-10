Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Receives $21.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWCH. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $20.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 86.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Switch will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 901,193 shares of company stock valued at $17,205,651. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Switch by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 718,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Switch by 17.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Switch by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,589 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Switch by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Switch by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

