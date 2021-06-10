Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Teresa A. Borden Sells 50,000 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 637,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,337,548.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.59 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.42.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $17,842,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 1,467.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWCH. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

