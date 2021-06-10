Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,700 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XHR opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,205. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

