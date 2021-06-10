Swiss National Bank Has $5.47 Million Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 2.13.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.