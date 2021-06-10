Swiss National Bank Has $5.34 Million Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Washington Federal worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 8.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 21.1% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 170.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 172,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 108,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 100,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 23.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.