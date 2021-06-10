Swiss National Bank Has $5.17 Million Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Graham were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 340.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Graham by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in Graham by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $660.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $644.64. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.17. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $313.10 and a 12 month high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

