Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 669.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 822,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,178,000 after buying an additional 715,963 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 411.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 99,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 80,066 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIC opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

