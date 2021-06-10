Swiss National Bank Acquires 45,700 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Vroom worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their target price on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, Director Adam Valkin sold 142,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $5,398,617.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,915,602 shares of company stock worth $121,678,318. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $42.65 on Thursday. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

