Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,500 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of World Fuel Services worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 63,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INT. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

In other news, CFO Ira M. Birns bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,062.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,585,747.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,687 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

