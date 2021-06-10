SwiftCash (SWIFT) Market Cap Hits $265,677.43

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 10th. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $265,677.43 and $73.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwiftCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 50.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 180,403,047 coins and its circulating supply is 179,682,616 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

SwiftCash Coin Trading

