Sun Life Financial INC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sun Life Financial INC lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 28,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 533,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in International Paper by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in International Paper by 888.8% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in International Paper by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $63.50. 3,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,690. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

