Sun Life Financial INC Cuts Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sun Life Financial INC lessened its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.31. 1,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,042. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

