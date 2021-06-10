Sun Life Financial INC Buys 1,527 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

FIS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,271. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

