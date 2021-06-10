Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $175.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.65 and a 1-year high of $176.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.90.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

