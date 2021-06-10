Summitry LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.41. 9,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $195.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.39.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

