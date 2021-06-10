Summitry LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Summitry LLC decreased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,692. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.53.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,540,631. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

