Summitry LLC Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Summitry LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 390,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 4.8% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $74,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 212,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.98. 187,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.09 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.22. The company has a market capitalization of $133.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

