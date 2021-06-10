Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 206 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $69.85 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $70.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

