Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $292,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $135.97 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,819 shares of company stock valued at $495,193 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

