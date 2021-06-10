Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys New Stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LB opened at $65.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,086,458 shares of company stock valued at $506,868,758. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

