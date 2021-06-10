Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 2,531 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 98.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $96.63 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $66.70 and a 1-year high of $97.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.11.

