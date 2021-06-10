StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Citigroup

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STNE. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 109.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.28.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

