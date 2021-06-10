StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Citigroup

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STNE. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.91.
Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 109.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.28.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Featured Article: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.