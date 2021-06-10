Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $9.00.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
