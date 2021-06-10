Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Clover Health Investments Call Options (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,149,391 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,330% compared to the typical volume of 80,376 call options.

CLOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

