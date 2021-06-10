Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.61 million.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.03. 2,366,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.04. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.30.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,093 shares of company stock worth $21,090,607. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

