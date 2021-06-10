Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Truist

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target increased by Truist from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX stock opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $558,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,667,602. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 13.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.