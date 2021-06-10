Steven C. Gilman Sells 4,567 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Director Steven C. Gilman sold 4,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $15,162.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.71.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.